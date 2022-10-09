Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida.

Quinn began by sharing how she's been feeling in the first trimester of her pregnancy. According to The Bachelor alum, she's been experiencing nausea and morning sickness. But, it hasn't tampered with her excitement over the new arrival. She said that they have been getting "more and more excited knowing baby is growing. [Our baby] is currently the size of a navel orange." Quinn continued to tell the publication about when she and her husband first found out that they were expecting. She even shared the adorable way that she told her husband that he was going to be a father, which she did on his 30th birthday.

"I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it," she explained. "When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, 'No way!' in pure shock — and joy, of course!" As the couple prepares for their little one's arrival, they're mulling over a major decision — whether to find out their baby's sex or not.

"We go back and forth on that decision. I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don't know the gender because you're so eager to find out! That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises," she said. "And we are grateful and so happy for a boy or a girl, but many of our friends are having boys so I think it would be fun for our baby to have friends their age they could go to summer camp with."

In addition to speaking with Us Weekly about the exciting news, Quinn also took to Instagram to share the announcement directly with her fans. She posted photos of herself and Burrello posing with ultrasound photos alongside the message, "It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" She continued, "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days! Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter."