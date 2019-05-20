‘American Idol’ Finale: Carrie Underwood Returns to the Stage With ‘Southbound’ Performance

Carrie Underwood made an explosive return to the American Idol stage Sunday with a performance of “Southbound” from her ongoing Cry Pretty 360 tour.
Underwood, who won Idol Season 4 in 2005, took to the stage during Sunday’s 3-hour Season 17 finale of the singing competition, during which Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda battled it out musically for America’s vote.
get a little Southbounddddd 😍 @carrieunderwood #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/zodHxqaiN9— Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 20, 2019
Seeing her back on stage was electric for longtime Idol fans:
CARRIE OH MY GOD THE QUEEN. THE ICON. IS BACK. YASSSSS#AmericanIdol #IdolFinale #aionetc— Abbey ︽✵︽ (@HachiTATSU) May 20, 2019
Welcome back to Idol, Carrie Underwood. #AmericanIdol— Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) May 20, 2019
YASSS CARRIE 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #americanidol @AmericanIdol @carrieunderwood— Bridget Miller (@ThisGirlBridget) May 20, 2019
QUEEN CARRIE #AmericanIdol— ♡ catrina (@HighOnLovinLuke) May 20, 2019
Taking a break from her tour, Underwood made a splash performing the song she told CMT was the perfect party song for the summer.
“It’s a party song about being at the lake, having a great time, and people are drinking redneck margaritas,” Underwood told the outlet. “I’m not going to be like, ‘cutoff jeans,’ you know what I mean? There are certain lyrics that it’s like guys can get away with, and it’s easier. We had to spend a little more time writing this fun song.”
It wasn’t easy for Underwood writing a drinking song as a woman, she later recalled to her record label in an interview.
“We get in a room, and I had the title,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This sounds like fun, I think. We can do something fun with this.’ But then you realize how tricky for some reason it is to be a woman and write kind of a drinking party boat song. It’s strange. You wouldn’t think it would be any different, but for some reason, I feel like a guy could get away with saying this line that we just threw out there, but I can’t for some reason.”
American Idol Season 18 is expected to return to ABC in January 2020.
