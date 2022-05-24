'Alaskan Bush People' Star Hospitalized, Involved in Fatal Car Crash

✖

One of the stars of Alaskan Bush People found themselves in an incredibly serious situation recently. The Sun reported that Alaskan Bush People's Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash. The publication reported that the incident left one woman dead.

The fatal traffic collision reportedly took place on Friday in Washington state. Despite being involved in the ordeal, an officer told The Sun that Brown was "not at fault for the crash." At the time of the incident, the Alaskan Bush People star was reportedly traveling northbound in his GMC on the SR 97 freeway. The 24-year-old woman who passed away was in the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling southbound on the same freeway. The two cars then collided head-on.

Authorities reported that the Camaro swerved and crossed over to the opposite side of the highway. Brown reportedly attempted to avoid contact with the other vehicle by swerving his own, which caused it to fall off into a ditch that was on the side of the freeway. Following the ordeal, Brown was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries. He has since been released. While the name of the passenger who died has not been released, The Sun reported that the driver of the Camaro was Gabbriella Garcia Harrison, who allegedly "lost control and crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel." Harrison was airlifted to a local hospital, but the extent of her injuries is not currently known. It is also "unknown" whether "drugs and alcohol were a factor" in the accident.

This is not the first time that a member of the Brown family has been involved in a car accident. The Sun noted that back in March, Brown's brother Bear Brown was accused of causing a car accident that took place in May 2021. Bear, who only had a driver's permit at the time, allegedly ran through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other car subsequently alleged that the incident left him with a "deformed" leg and "spinal pain." Bear was issued a traffic infraction for failing to stop at a stop sign. He paid a fine for the citation and reportedly still obtained his license at a later date.