'Alaskan Bush People': Report Billy Brown and Family Live in $2.7 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Divides Fans
Alaskan Bush People surprised fans who just learned that the Discovery family allegedly aren't always housing themselves in the woods. The lifestyle they portray in Alaska and featured on the show stands in contrast to viewer and critics' claims and reports.
Mother Ami Brown's cancer battle and the treatment she received in 2017 led to the Brown clan reportedly living in a $2.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Since 2018, the family has lived on a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains in Washington, near filming locations for the Discovery program. According to an interview in PEOPLE with Ami Brown, the cancer treatments were the reason for both moves.
While these claims are understandable given the circumstances, there have been plenty of other examples of how the truth of Alaskan Bush People is a bit different than what is portrayed on television. According to a 2016 report in Anchorage Daily News, the Brown family's "seclusion" is broken by gunshots, according to the Discovery series. But in reality, a neighbor shot fireworks at a helicopter filming the show.
"The entire house is shaking; my youngest boy Ethan, who was about 4 at the time, is crying," neighbor Jason Hoke told the outlet. "After trying unsuccessfully to wave it away, Hoke said he "decided to shoot a couple in the air, not in the vicinity, and let them know 'Hey, get away from my house!'"
According to other reports, the family has been accused of only living in "the bush" in Alaska during filming, while staying in hotels or homes away in California and Oregon while not filming.
Whether the claims are valid or not, fans of the show are split on how they feel about the Brown family. Scroll down to seae how fans praise the Alaskan Bush People stars or question the "reality" of the reality series.
Watching Alaskan bush people really speaks to my heart living out open beautiful land— 👑KweenB👑 (@tinessab) November 28, 2020
my mental stability rn is a jenga tower and I am one block away from running away and joining the alaskan bush people— natalie (@nathilliard9) November 28, 2020
Unpopular opinion. Alaskan Bush People is the best show on TV. @AlaskanBushPPL #Alaska #unpopularopinion #UnpopularOpinions— Hamilton Brooks (@HamiltonBrooks4) November 24, 2020
"Time to spend Thanksgiving with my family" I say as I turn on Alaskan Bush People— la nariz del diablo (@AekprrAcdeellnv) November 24, 2020
Alaska Bullshit People. What a farce.— Thomas Normandy Austin (@ThomasAwesomeAu) November 29, 2020
Typical... Alaskan Bush People is a crock of shit....https://t.co/AbbnMC18fU— Scruffmeister (@Scruffmeister1) November 25, 2020
#AlaskanBushPeople C'mon! Call it adventure-reality it's not! Getting the house built for Mom & Dad as Gabe says on tonight's episode! Gig is up! We know none of you live there! There's even a question as to your owning any animals! It's over, Discovery!— Jeanne Jacobs (@jeannej44) November 25, 2020
Just found out that Billy and Bam from Alaskan Bush People didn’t actually live in Alaska and now I don’t know what to do with my life.— Len (@LenRavelo) November 28, 2020