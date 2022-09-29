'Alaskan Bush People': Bird's Medical Crisis Revealed in Season 14 Trailer

Alaskan Bush People returns for its 14th season as a kick off to Discovery's October offerings. Amid uncertainty for the Brown clan, in the wake of the loss of Billy Brown and additional drama facing the children in the family, the new season could prove to be pivotal.

The new season 14 trailer hints at this, especially when it comes to 27-year-old Bird Brown. The young Brown is going to be forced to make a life-altering decision this season, which also throws a monkey in the wrench for her move back to Alaska.

"She looks north to Alaska in hopes of gaining closure with her father's death. However, her plans come to a screeching halt when she is faced with a major health crisis that forces her to make critical decisions about starting a family," Discovery's description for the season reads.

The trailer for the new season pushes the drama to different heights for Bird. The clan is still reeling from the fire that destroyed their $1.6 million property, with Bird forced to pick and choose her animals to save. The Sun notes that she had to leave behind several horses due to the fire.

But as the description notes, her return to Alaska with the family and the potential to start anew is scuttled by health woes. The trailer takes the typically happy and bright Bird and slams her into a hospital bed. Sister Rain Brown is there with her, with Bird seeking her comfort due to some terrible news.

The trailer doesn't reveal what Bird is facing, saving the reveal for the premiere. The drama is nothing for other members of the family. The Browns have dealt with arrests, health fights, cancer, death and much more. Patriarch Billy Brown passed nearly two years ago at this point, leaving the family to figure out the next steps without him.

While they seem more than capable to do that, cameras are also always rolling. Bear Brown is likely the more noteworthy standout in that department, traveling down a slide of emotions with Raiven Adams, his former girlfriend turned future wife that is also the mother of River. Adams was also confirmed to be expecting another child soon enough, which should make for more interesting television.

The new season of Alaskan Bush People will premiere on Oct. 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. It'll also be available to stream on Discovery+.