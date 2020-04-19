Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Mocked for Latest Venture as an 'Influencer'

✖

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason are once again together as a couple, meaning both are also targets of criticism online from fans. The latest topic of criticism comes after Eason joined his wife on the celebrity paid video service Cameo.

As The Sun points out, Eason has joined Cameo alongside Evans, seeking to supplement a little income and reach out to fans. Both are listed under Reality TV and Influencer on the site, with the latter title causing some trouble Eason among fans.

"Hey there all you cool cats and kittens," Eason opens his video, referencing Carole Baskin's opening from the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. "I’m excited to do some shoutouts for you guys if you want to hit me up. Give a shoutout to your boyfriend, your husband, your Grandpa, your Grandma, all of them...holla at your boy. Cannot wait to talk to you guys."

It didn't take long for fans of Teen Mom and critics of the couple to swoop in and slam the controversial star over his post. They also began to reach out to Cameo and ask if Eason was the type of person they wanted on their site.

"INFLUENCER????? Wtf. I guess anyone can say they’re influencers these days. I should start calling myself one," one wrote on a Reddit thread.

"INFLUENCER?!?! Hahahaha David you ain’t influencing nobody except for the US Secret Service and CPS to do a welfare check on your swamp," another added referencing Eason's past comments toward Donald Trump that earned a Secret Service visit.

"But, but but.....he hates the camera & didn't want to be on Teen Mom," a third added noting Eason's firing from the MTV reality series in February 2018.

A big reason for the criticism stems from Eason's comments online and his involvement in the death of Evans' French bulldog after it nipped at their daughter's face. Evans has also faced a revival of criticism for returning to Eason after appearing to leave her relationship in the wake of her own firing from Teen Mom 2.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," a statement by MTV said at the time. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

If interested in paying for a message from Eason or Evans on Cameo, fans can fork over $49 and $75 respectively for a message. Both have less than 5 reviews on the site at this point but they are positive.