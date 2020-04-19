'Jackass' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Few things dominated pop culture in the early 2000's more than Jackass. Between the ridiculousness of the show's stunts and their inherent danger, audiences were captivated. Jackass debuted on MTV in October of 2000 and very quickly took the entire world by storm. The exploits of the entire cast were documented in clever and creative ways while remaining fairly resourceful, and that simplicity was one fo the big draws. It didn't need big-budget effects to keep the audience's attention. Watching two grown men smash into each other in shopping carts was good enough all on its own. That eventually lead to the crew getting a big budget and being able to make three very funny, very outlandish major motion pictures. The third Jackass film debuted in theaters in October of 2010, and since then the cast has mostly all gone their separate ways, as detailed by Wonderwall. Scroll down to read where the Jackass cast is now.

Johnny Knoxville (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) The star of the Jackass franchise, Johnny Knoxville, was known for doing some of the most dangerous stunts available. From playing see-saw in a rodeo rink with a raging bull to letting a boxing legend bash his head in, Knoxville took quite the beating in the name of comedy. After, and even during, Jackass, Knoxville continued working on his acting career. In 2013, he starred in Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which saw him don the grandpa makeup that he wore many times in the Jackass films and continue playing pranks on unsuspecting bystanders. That film was even nominated for an Oscar, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, but lost. He is still acting, appearing in movies such as recent releases Action Point, Polar, Above Suspicion and We Summon the Darkness.

Steve-O (Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images) Steve-O was quick to take on some of the most disgusting and cringe-worthy Jackass stunts. His first big moment was when he swallowed a goldfish and then puked it back up alive, but agreeing to get papercuts on his eyes might be the absolute worst stunt he ever pulled. After Jackass, Steve-O went on to star with his fellow Jackass co-star Chris Pontius on Wildboyz. Today, Steve-O has moved on to stand-up comedy and doing smaller scale stunts on stage for audiences who still can't believe how little regard he has for his bodily safety.

Bam Margera (Photo: Getty / Michael Tran) Bam Margera was always the most cynical of the Jackass crew, but he was also always willing to go great lengths to get the laugh. In the second Jackass film, Bam allowed himself to be branded by a hot iron several times until they got it just right. That's how committed he was to shocking the audience. After Jackass, Bam starred in his own shows, Viva la Bam and then later Bam's Unholy Union.More recently, Bam went on Family Therapy with Dr. Jen to help get control of his alcoholism. However he's had some notable relapses and personal drama play out in the public eye.

Chris Pontius (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images) Chris Pontius was the Jackass cast member who was always jumping at an opportunity to do something to make you shake your head in shame. He did what is, arguably, the most disgusting "stunt" that was filmed for Jackass. Said stunt will go unnamed but suffice to say, it's in the film Jackass Number Two and it is wretched. After Jackass, Pontius went on to star with his fellow Jackass co-star Steve-O on Wildboyz. He also tried his hand at acting in other projects and even turned up in the short ill-fated FOX sitcom Raising Hope. He even appeared in Netflix's Game Over, Man! and the starred alongside Knoxville in Action Point.

Ryan Dunn (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty) As one of the founding members of Jackass, Ryan Dunn is probably most remembered for the "toy car" stunt in Jackass: The Movie. You know the one. He also once placed a very sensitive part of his lower body on a block of ice, reaffirming that Dunn was willing to put his most intimate areas in hazard in order to make the most of a stunt. Dunn hosted the short-lived MTV series Homewrecker and also turned up on his friend and co-star Bam Margera's show Viva la Bam. Sadly, shortly after debuting as one of the hosts of Proving Ground on G4, Dunn died in a car accident.

Wee Man (Jason Acuña) (Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images) Wee Man was not just a gimmick or mascot for Jackass. He fully immersed himself in some of the best stunts. One of the all-time best was the "yoga ball" stunt, where he held tight onto a large red yoga ball while a rodeo bull headbutted him. While he never went by it on Jackass, Wee Man's real name is Jason Acuña. Since Jackass, Acuña has gone on to other reality TV projects and even turned up opposite Selena Gomez in the film Behaving Badly. He still tours with other former Jackass stars to this day.

Preston Lacy (Photo: Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images) The resident "big man on campus," as it were, Preston Lacy took on any Jackass stunt that required a man with a fuller build. He's most remembered for chasing Wee Man around in tighty-whities and tank-top, but the stunt where the two of them bungee jumped while tethered to one another was definitely one of Preston's best. After Jackass, Lacy tried his hand at some other acting projects, including a couple of holiday-themed comedies, and, much like Wee Man, still tours around putting on shows with some other former Jackass stars.