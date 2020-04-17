Jim Edmonds Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor Amid Divorce From 'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds

✖

Jim Edmonds is making things quarantine official with Kortnie O’Connor, breaking the news of his relationship amid a messy divorce with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds. The former St. Louis Cardinals star, 49, shared a number of photos with O'Connor in his home gym on Instagram Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

"Quarantined workout partner," he captioned photos of himself with the real estate agent, adding on a mirror selfie of the pair, "Clearly [O'Connor] is not always taking it serious." Jim's relationship with O'Connor has come into question amid his split from Meghan, who accused him of having an affair with his current girlfriend before their October 2019 breakup in addition to claiming he had an inappropriate relationship with their nanny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don't miss out!! (@bravotvscoop) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Three months after Jim filed for divorce, Meghan alleged that she and Edmonds had a threesome gone wrong during their marriage with O’Connor, after he was spotted with her on vacation in Cabo. In a January episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, Meghan claimed she was pressured into a threesome with O'Connor, who was at the time her friend.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like, 'OK if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,'" she explained. Meghan went on to say that for the rest of their marriage, whenever she and her husband would run into O'Connor, her husband acted strangely. "There was just something weird between them and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something," she said. When asked if she thought Jim and her friend were having a longterm affair after the two were spotted together in Cabo, Meghan replied, "I don't know, I think they have probably had sex more than one time."

Edmonds denied all accusations at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. "I am tired of the lies for publicity," he said. "I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."