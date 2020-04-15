'Married at First Sight' Star Derek 'Frustrated' With Wife Katie Ahead of Decision Day (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight couple Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad's massive fight just before Decision Day over didn't exactly leave the new husband feeling optimistic about the future of his relationship. Ahead Wednesday's season finale of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content), Derek admitted he was "frustrated" with his wife in an interview with PopCulture.com.

"Honestly, I was a bit concerned," Derek told PopCulture of his mindset heading into the big day. "I started asking myself if this was how it was going to be if I ever have some of my closest friends over. I understand that I could do a better job of making her feel more special than everyone else if we’re all hanging out. But is it really that bad if I’m able to enjoy myself in a conversation with someone that isn’t her? Up to this point I had thought I was doing a good, or at least decent, job of showing her that I did care and value her. But maybe I need to rethink how I do that, because apparently, it’s not good enough for her."

Having been accused of not showing her enough intimate attention in their brief marriage, Derek admitted, "I felt frustrated. There have been time and time again I’ve tried giving her romantic attention, but half the time she’s either not feeling it, it’s that time of the month or we just had an argument that day." He quipped, "Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t get sexually excited after our arguments. But all in all, I suppose there’s always more I can do if it means that much to her. I understand it’s my job as her husband to make sure she feels desired."

Watching this season of Married at First Sight back, Derek told PopCulture it's been "somewhat disheartening" to listen to his wife say "mostly negative" things about him behind his back. But he's taking away lessons about his own role in relationships at the end of the day: "The biggest thing is to not get complacent. I’ll be the first to admit there were definitely days where I went through the motions, assuming everything would work out. When in fact that’s not always the case," he said. "It took me a bit to realize that every day should be a new opportunity to show that person you care for them or at least thinking of them. Another thing I took out of this is that sometimes patience isn’t key. Throughout most of our relationship there were definitely times that tested my patience, but I always tried to hold onto it. It wasn’t till later that I realized sometimes it’s just better to let it out. Otherwise they may never stop."

