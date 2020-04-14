Pregnant 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Falls Down Stairs, Sprains Ankle

Kailyn Lowry is recovering from a sprained ankle after the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star took a scary fall down the stairs Monday. The MTV personality opened up about her accident on Instagram Monday, revealing she initially feared she had broken her ankle just weeks after her doctor had broached with her the subject of being induced.

"This morning I got up at like 6:30 to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone," the reality personality, 28, said in her April 13, Instagram Story. "I missed the last three stairs so I fell and I was really scared. I called for [10-year-old son] Isaac and [his friend] Kaden to come get me because I thought that I broke my ankle."

At the same time, she revealed 6-year-old son Lincoln came over to her and pulled out his loose tooth, asking her how they would get to their dads' houses if she was severely injured. Lowry revealed at the conclusion that while getting around on crutches with three young boys and a fourth on the way has been a challenge, everyone is healthy, including her baby: "Long story short, I sprained my ankle and I’m on crutches so it’s been a really good time, but the baby is OK," she said.

Lowry, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Lux, announced in February that she and ex Chris Lopez were expecting their second child together: "We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way."

Last month, she revealed on Twitter that her doctor is "pushing for induction" for her fourth delivery. "I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away and Lux came in 90 mins start to finish,” she wrote at the time. "If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?"