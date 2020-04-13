'The Amazing Race' Season 32 Gets Season Premiere Date at CBS

✖

The Amazing Race's 33rd season may be on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Season 32 will be coming to CBS right on schedule. CBS announced Monday that the new season of its long-running competition show will be returning Wednesday, May 20 with a two-hour premiere beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Debuting a week after the finale of Survivor: Winners at War, Season 32 of The Amazing Race will once again be hosted by Phil Keoghan and feature 11 new teams ready to distinguish themselves as the ultimate travelers in pursuit of the $1 million grand prize. Kicking off their travels at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the teams will race all over the world, including locations in France, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and Kazakhstan.

The Amazing Race was one of the first major U.S. productions to suspend filming amid coronavirus concerns, announcing the delay to Variety in February. At the time, sources had told the outlet that teams had already traveled to England and Scotland for its 33rd season, but only three episodes had been filmed.

"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS spokesperson told the outlet at the time.

"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home," they added. "At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

The Survivor: Winners at War finale will also be affected by social distancing efforts, with Jeff Probst announcing that in place of the live, in-person finale, he will speak with all 20 of the season’s contestants virtually after the record-breaking $2 million prize is awarded to the two-time winner.