'Deadliest Catch' Fans Sound off After Alum Jerod Sechrist's Latest Arrest

Deadliest Catch fans are sounding off online, after it was reported that series alum Jerod Sechrist was recently arrested again. According to TMZ, Sechrist was taken into custody by police in Tampa, Florida on charges of theft. The outlet noted that this was his third arrest in six months.

Sechrist was arrested while at a residence in the city, as authorities were serving two outstanding felony warrants for grand theft. He was out of jail on probation, and is now being held without bail due to the violation. Sechrist appeared as a deckhand in a few episodes of Deadliest Catch in 2016. but has not been on the show since. He reportedly told police that his turn to crime has been a result of his heroin addiction.

After hearing the news, fans of the show have been taking to social media to comment on Sechrist's most recent arrest. Some have pointed out that it is clear he needs some kind of intervention regarding his drug use, which may help keep him out of trouble with the law. Scroll down to see more reactions from viewers.