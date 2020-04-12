'Mama June' Shannon's Oldest Daughter Anna Reveals Job at Walmart Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Anna Caldwell, the oldest daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon, revealed on Instagram Thursday she is working at a Walmart during the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old Caldwell, who does not star in Mama June: Family Crisis, shared a humorous selfie to show her 185,000 followers she enjoys the work. She shared the selfie less than a month after she joined sister Jessica Shannon for extensive plastic surgery in California.

"When ur ready to leave from counting people all day," Caldwell caption the selfie, which showed her holding her breath. She included the hashtags "Walmart" and "Love my job." The post earned more than 6,900 likes and hundreds of comments from fans. Some shared their own experiences working at Walmart in the past few weeks.

Caldwell, her boyfriend Eldridge Tony and her daughters Kaitlyn, 7, and Kylee, 4, live in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom trailer overlooking a Georgia lake, reports The Sun. They moved into the "dream home" last month and are paying $800 a month. She told The Sun the couple is hoping to have a child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cardwell (@annamarie35) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

"Eldridge and I are hoping to get married within the next year and we want a child together," she said. "Eldridge is great with the girls and we wanted to have a bigger home to raise our family in. We fell in love with the property being along the lakeside."

Back on March 18, Caldwell and Jessica, 23, shared shocking makeover photos with The Sun, including pictures of themselves taken during their plastic surgeries. The two women went to Dr. Samuel Kashani of Beverly Hills to spend a combined $110,000 on plastic surgeries. A source said Jessica wanted the surgeries as she wants to become a plus-size model, and Caldwell joined her to support her younger sister.

"Jessica is single and ready to meet a man and would love to be a plus size model," the source explained. "Jessica flew to California with her sister Anna and underwent an extensive makeover. Jessica wanted a curvy body with a flat stomach."

Caldwell had a breast lift and implants, which cost $17,000. She also had 16 veneers, which set her back $30,000. "Anna has a new man in her life, Eldridge Toney and they reside in Gordon, Georgia with Anna's two kids," the Sun's source said. "Anna wanted to re-invent herself to help boost her self esteem, so she flew to California for a Beverly Hills makeover."

Caldwell has not been involved in the drama surrounding her mother. Shannon and her boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in March 2019 on drug charges and pleaded not guilty in October. Last month, they were spotted at a Florida casino, and the photos suggested the two may have been living there for an extended period of time. Just last week, she began offering personalized greetings to fans on Cameo, charging $30 per video to raise money.