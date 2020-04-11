The Situation’s Wife Lauren Sorrentino Reveals Her Mom and Sister Are on Front Lines of Coronavirus Crisis

✖

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife Lauren Sorrentino revealed on Instagram Friday that both her mother and sister are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two are health care workers, doing their best to help save patients infected by the virus. Sorrentino and Lauren have been urging fans to take the virus seriously, with Sorrentino even appearing in a PSA released by New Jersey officials.

"My Mom (respiratory therapist) & sister (icu nurse) on the front lines fighting this pandemic," Lauren wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two wearing facemasks, visors and ponchos. "Thank you to all of our health workers & essential workers for continuing on for us & our community during this unprecedented time. I stay home for them & my family."

At the end of her post, Lauren encouraged her fans to join her in praying for health care workers. "Who are you staying home for? Comment below and tag your medical workers to thank them! [Flatten the curve] [Thanks health heroes] praying for us all," she added. The Situation chimed in by posting praying hands and heart emojis in the comments.

Back on March 30, Sorrentino was featured in a public service announcement shared on the official New Jersey Twitter page. "This message is for the people, by the people: We got a situation," Sorrentino started the video. "What's up guys, Big Daddy Sitch is in the building, a.k.a. The Situation and I have a special message for New Jersey."

"New Jersey is tough," Sorrentino continued. "We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over. Some of us are not taking this situation seriously. In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines. Be smart and do your part to flatten the curve. Stay home, be positive, and practice social distancing. The comeback is always greater than the setback. We got this New Jersey!"

Some criticized New Jersey officials for featuring Sorrentino, who spent time in prison last year on tax evasion charges, as the face of a PSA campaign. Sorrentino defended joining in the campaign though, telling Entertainment Tonight on April 2 he wanted to use his platform for good. Je has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million on Twitter.

"We answered the call, and I'm very grateful to be a part of such a positive message," he told ET. "We really wanted to be a part of using our platform to help people spread awareness about flattening this curve - staying home, and if you have to go out, to be smart and practice social distancing... We did a little video for the government and they put it up, and I was very excited to be a part of it. It's a really good story."