'Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Collapses After Audio Leaks of Her Fights With Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood was dealing with the repercussions of her alleged attack on boyfriend Andrew Glennon in Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG. Portwood was arrested in July for domestic battery and other related charges, the lesser of which she would eventually plead guilty in October. Before the plea deal would go through, however, shocking audio purporting to be between Portwood and Glennon, leaked on the internet in September.

Tuesday's episode picked up at that time, when the audio of Portwood telling a Glennon she would "f—king kill" him hit the internet. Portwood was devastated at the recording was public, claiming the argument caught on tape was while she was struggling with postpartum depression, although Without A Crystal Ball, the publisher of the clip, alleged it was recorded on Christmas Eve 2018, while Portwood and Glennon would welcome their son in May of that year.

Portwood fell into a dark place over the recording spreading across the internet, reaching out to the father of her 11-year-old daughter Leah, Gary Shirley, for help. "I'm remorseful for what I did, because I don’t want to be that person and I never did," Portwood told Shirley, who encouraged her to go to anger management classes in addition to her usual therapy, despite her initial pushback. The MTV star agreed, but her first appointment didn't go as planned, with Portwood ending up leaving the appointment in ambulance after fainting in the parking lot.

With her fellow Teen Mom stars rushing to her side in her time of need, co-star Catelynn Lowell admitted listening to the audio reminded her of when her mother had fought with her boyfriends while she was a child, opening up about how triggering it was for her to her therapist later. "It took me back to when my mom would get in fights with her boyfriends and stuff," she admitted. "I was older but I would always get in the middle of it to stop it or things like that, so it brought up a lot of sadness for James. I’m trying to be there for her and stuff, but it’s hard to navigate."

How will Portwood and the other Teen Mom stars weather the upcoming legal case with Glennon?