One of the stars of the Real Housewives of New Jersey recently announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, per Us Weekly. On Wednesday, RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin took to Instagram to reveal she has tested positive for the coronavirus, results which she received on Monday. In her post, the reality star explained that she has been MIA on social media because of the illness. But, she did reassure fans that, as of Wednesday, she is starting to feel better.

Aydin posted a video in which she explained the situation to her fans. The Bravo personality detailed that she first began to experience symptoms "last Monday" (March 30). She said that she had been experiencing "extreme fatigue," but no fever. After she started to experience those symptoms, she asked her husband, Bill Aydin, who is a plastic surgeon, to obtain a test for her. But, she noted that he was "reluctant at first" to get her one because she was not experiencing some of the traditional, extreme symptoms related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Although, he did later obtain a test for her and, as she mentioned, it came back positive for COVID-19. Aydin ended her message by saying that she will keep her fans posted on her condition. She also urged everyone to take social distancing seriously and stressed the importance of staying home amidst this pandemic.

"I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive," the RHONJ star captioned her Instagram video. "But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better. Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues. My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this."

Aydin isn't the only member of the Bravo family who has tested positive for the coronavirus. On March 20, Housewives producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive for the illness. 10 days after he shared the news, Cohen took to Instagram once more to share that he was feeling well enough to return to his hosting duties on Radio Andy as well as WWHL, which has been filming from his home.