'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Admits Marriage to Husband Kody Is 'Over'

Meri and Kody Brown are diving deep into their "rocky" relationship as the Sister Wives star admits she feels her marriage of almost 30 years is "over" following years of struggling in the plural family alongside fellow wives Janelle, Robyn and Christine. In Sunday's episode of the TLC reality show, Meri and Kody agreed to head to couple's therapy to hash out their problems. But the therapy session dug up some serious obstacles dating back decades in the pair's relationship, leaving the future in limbo for the pair.

"Our relationship has been pretty rocky," Meri explained in Sunday's episode of her longterm romance with Kody, which has been through everything from a divorce as Robyn was added as a fourth wife to a catfishing scandal that left Meri feeling excluded from her family. She added, "People ask me all the time why I don’t leave," noting that she was feeling "very guarded" heading into her therapy session with Kody. "Kody and I, our relationship has been pretty rocky for a while and on occasion, we make the decision to address it and actually go see our therapist," she explained.

Kody also felt like it was time to really dig into what was at the core of his relationship with Meri, saying, "Meri and I have just soft-pedaled this for so long. Meri said, 'Hey can we get a little deeper?' I think she's felt like we needed to make a step deeper into our relationship. Honestly, it's time. It's time for us to actually take the temperature of our relationship."

With the couple's therapist breaking out a very thick file on their previous sessions, Meri wondered what the subtle sign meant for their relationship moving forward. "Either there's just not a lot of hope for us because this file is so thick or it just shows our persistence. [It's] kind of ridiculous," Meri confessed, adding that she had wanted to go to therapy with her husband even more, but feared she would "push the situation."

Things certainly got honest between the two, as Meri admitted to the therapist she wasn't sure anything in their marriage was worth saving anymore: "The relationship between he and I is gone," she said. "It's dead, it's over." Kody seemed to agree, telling the cameras of his longest marriage, "Meri and I had a very fast courtship. I didn't know who I was marrying. ...I am just done with hearing how I am wrong."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Photo credit: TLC