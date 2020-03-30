Nikki Bella Reveals She Was 'So Broken' After John Cena Breakup

Nikki Bella is admitting that she almost let a good thing pass her by following her heartbreaking breakup from John Cena. The Total Bellas star says she can't wait for fans to see the show so they can gather a glimpse of what she and current fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's relationship looks like on the new season set to premiere on Thursday.

"They say love conquers all ... and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren't real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God's gift, his answered prayer," she captioned the photo of she and Chigvintsev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 28, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

"When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn't let me walk away, this love that I always wanted. Now I didn't expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift."

She went on to add the exciting news that she and the Dancing With the Stars alum were expecting their first child together in August saying, "And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!!) I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they're not, there's a lesson & a growth in each one. You just got to be brave, fearless & know He's right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it's the right time for you."

"I'm so glad I took the chance on you Artem & that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between. 'Life is a dance, we learn as we go.' I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love. [Heart emoji] I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance. Don't give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long. Luv u all!" she ended her caption.