'Good Bones' Fans Send Well Wishes After Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Death of Sister-In-Law Stefanie

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk announced on Instagram Friday night that her sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk, died suddenly on Thursday. Fans of the HGTV personality rushed to her Instagram page to send their condolences. The news came just weeks after Starsiak Hawk announced she and husband Steve Hawk are expecting their second child together.

Starsiak Hawk shared a picture with Hawk patting her baby bump. The reality TV star said Hawk "unexpectedly" died on Wednesday, but did not give any further details. The family is not going to plan a large gathering at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Given this impossible situation we are all in with the restrictions we need to respect, we have decided that a gathering will not be possible," Starsiak Hawk wrote. "As soon as we can make some decisions, we will share information regarding a celebration of Stef's life."

"If you knew her at all, you knew her pups were her world. And her passion for animal rescue was just a small part of her amazing spirit. The Asher House held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, we would love donations be made on her behalf," Starsiak Hawk wrote.

Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, host the HGTV series Good Bones, which launched in March 2016. The series features the two flipping houses in Indianapolis. Hawk made occasional appearances on the show.

Back on March 11, Starsiak Hawk revealed she and Steve are expecting their second child together. They are also parents to son Jack, who was born in August 2018.

Scroll on to see how fans and Starsiak Hawk's fans reacted to the sad news of her sister-in-law Stefanie's death.