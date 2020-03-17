Mama June's Daughters' Plastic Surgery Transformation Revealed

June "Mama June" Shannon's daughters Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon are showing off their plastic surgery transformation after undergoing major makeovers costing upwards of $120,000 and of which they chronicled every step of the way for DailyMail TV. Anna, 25, and Jessica, 23, underwent a variety of surgeries, including breast implants and lifts, dental work and liposuction, during a trip to Los Angeles last month, and are feeling better than ever, they told the outlet.

For Jessica, who had an orbera balloon placed in her stomach to promote weight loss, eight veneers installed to change her smile, a tummy tuck and a 350 liposuction procedure for a total cost of $80,895, going under the knife was a way to improve her confidence and help her on her journey to become a model. "I've always struggled with like my weight, so I've tried to find different ways to help me out but like nothing's ever helped," she told the outlet, noting that she began her transformation at 230 lbs. and is down to 185 lbs.

See their full before and after here.

"The first week I just noticed my face was getting smaller, and now I feel like every day when I wake up my waist is smaller," Jessica noted. "Your confidence level goes up like extremely. There's no looking back. I love what we did and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

For Anna, she hoped that her makeover would help her gain confidence, despite being "a tad bit nervous" about the pain associated with surgery.

"It'll give me like a healthier lifestyle," she explained of her $47,450 in procedures, including a breast lift and implants, which took the mother-of-two from a B cup to a D cup.

"I have a fuller figure and I can't stop wearing like kind of like little tight shirts, kind of show 'em off just a little bit," she said. "It's going to make my boyfriend very happy."

Anna also had 16 veneers implanted, which she said has improved her self-confidence in ways she never could have expected.

"I can't stop smiling with my teeth being done," she said. "It's just an amazing feeling like there's no words for it."

Photo credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv