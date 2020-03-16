'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Admits She's No Longer Physically Attracted to Husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice is admitting a tough truth about seeing her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, for the first time in Italy after he was released from prison. In a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion's third and final part, host Andy Cohen revealed that Teresa told him during the former couple's joint interview in October that she was no longer attracted to Joe, and wasn't interested in sparking an attraction when the family reunited in Italy the next month.

Watch the trailer here.

"Were you attracted to him when you saw him?" Cohen asks, to which Teresa responds, "No."

"Did you have sex with him in Italy?" Cohen then asks, with Teresa responding in the negative once again when asked if there was a part of her that wanted to sleep with her husband of 20 years.

"Thank god [youngest daughter] Audriana slept with me every night," Teresa said. "She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c — kblocker."

The lack of affection from Teresa had Joe, who is living in Italy as the final verdict in his deportation case is reached, feeling "not happy," Teresa explained. "You know, a guy when you say no to him..." she noted.

Joe also saw this moment as a turning point, writing on Instagram last month that he knew it was then that he knew his marriage was over in an Instagram post last month.

"That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected," he wrote alongside a clip of their reunion. "This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don't have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private."

But Teresa implied Joe wasn't feeling so broken up about their split, saying on an episode of RHONJ last month that her husband had told her to move on following his deportation.

"Today, Joe said the craziest s — to me," she revealed at the time. "He said to me, 'I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you.' He told me, 'Go find someone else. I won't even be mad.'"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo