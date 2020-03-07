'Jersey Shore': Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Cries Over Custody Issues With Ex-Husband Roger Mathews After Divorce

On this week's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Jenni "JWoww" Farley was brought to tears when ex-husband Roger Mathews brought up their custody arrangement for their children. The couple's divorced was finalized in August 2019, and the latest episode showed Farley breaking the news to her co-stars. Farley and Mathews share daughter Melinai, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

Farley, 35, filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage. A year later, the divorce was finalized, which left Farley "relieved."

"There are so many aspects that you have to recover from, financially, emotionally," she said. "I'm just really relieved that it's over."

Meanwhile, the cast was gathered at a house they rented together in New Jersey to celebrate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's release from prison. Everything was great until Farley received a text from Mathews.

"So I get a text from my ex, and it's not good," Farley told the cameras, reports PEOPLE. "I thought I worked everything out where, like, he could take the kids this week while I'm with my roommates and then I would take them on the weekend, but apparently, now he wants to go back on the plan. So now I'm f—ed."

Farley rushed to her bedroom to cry, as she was concerned her situation would take attention away from Sorrentino.

"I want to be here for Mike, but it looks like I have to go home," she said. "It's just two f—ing worlds torn and I'm like, I thought this was handled. I got divorced."

"Yes, we have a contract and we have to follow it, but I really thought if we're great [at] co-parenting and working with each other, we could switch of," she added. "But apparently that's just not the situation right now."

The rest of the cast tried to help raise Farley's spirits.

"Mike went to prison, so a lot of the focus has been on him. But unfortunately Jenni has had a horrible year, too," Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio said.

"She went through a divorce. We just feel bad for Jenni that she’s going through it. She’s such a great person and a great mother. She just wants to be happy."

JWoww did not leave the house though. She was with the cast when they learned Sorrentino was released from prison. Sorrentino was serving prison time on tax fraud charges, and was released on Sept. 12, 2019.

Farley and Mathews' divorce took almost a year to iron out due to their custody battle. Farley initially asked for joint legal and primary residential custody of their children. Two months later, she amended her request to joint legal and primary physical custody, and wanted Mathews to pay child support, legal fees and education costs. Mathews responded by arguing against the request and sought their prenup to be ruled "invalid."

Farley is now dating Zack Clayton Carpinello, while Mathews is reportedly dating hairdresser Danielle Miele.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays at MTV.

