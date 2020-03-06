Wendy Williams Slams Ashley Graham for Changing Baby's Diaper in Public

Wendy Williams is not here for Ashley Graham's messy peek inside motherhood. The Wendy Williams Show host didn't hold back talking about the supermodel's outing with her 7-week-old baby during Thursday's episode, saying the new mother was "being mommy-shamed by me" for sharing a picture of changing son Isaac's diaper on the floor of a Staples.

"I don't like what she did," Williams told the audience. "Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables. …So she's in Staples with her 7-week-old son … and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personally speaking, I don't want to see that."

"If you’re taking your 7-week-old baby to Staples, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are," Williams continued. "I just wish she would’ve done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram."

WIlliams suggested Graham should have taken Isaac to the car to change him, saying that Graham, as a supermodel, should have known this even more than a civilian.

Graham has been igniting a mothering debate since she posted the photo last week, captioning it, "S— just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

Right off the bat, Graham had a lot of criticism in the comments, with once follower writing, "I’m a mom and this makes no damn sense."

"I don't understand why changing your babies diaper in the floor of a store makes you a great mom..." another added. "I think it's rather Classless. There must be other facilities in the area or go back in your car."

A third took issue with sharing the photo on her Instagram: "This is too much for social media. Baby’s privacy doesn’t need to compromised for likes," they commented. "Some parts of the mother journey can remain private. I agree that this could have been done in the privacy of your vehicle unless weather conditions were too severe. But still doesn’t need to be on social media."

