'Total Bellas': See Moment 'DWTS' Alum Artem Chigvintsev Proposed to Nikki Bella in Romantic Preview

Fans have fallen in love with Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and now they'll get to see his romantic proposal! As the new season of Total Bellas approaches, fans are getting a sneak peek of how everything went down when the Dancing with the Stars alum popped the question. The most revealing part of it all is Bella's face after the shocking moment. In the promo for Season 5, the moment highlights Chigvintsev getting down on one knee while dressed in a tux, while Bella stands before him with a rose in hand. He asks, "Will you marry me?" but it cuts to the next scene before fans get a chance to hear her response.

While things are looking up for her, her sister Brie Bella on the other hand seems to show trouble in her marriage after she confesses, "I know I could have a better marriage," before her husband Daniel Bryan adds, "We're just trying to survive."

The new season will also highlight the twins getting pregnant at the same time. However, while Bella and Chigvintsev were trying for a baby, Brie and Bryan weren't. In fact, in the promo, Brie confesses to her husband that she doesn't think she wants anymore kids. The WWE wrestler cries as a response after hearing his wife feels that way. He also mentioned that he feels he comes last in their marriage to the kids. Her sister asks her if she feels Brie and Bryan are compatible or if they're just staying together for the kids.

While Brie may not have wanted to get pregnant again, she and her twin are super excited that they're pregnant at the same time but swears they didn't plan it because "you can't really plan pregnancy."

"What, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE in an interview. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Bella added, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

While this may be Bella's first pregnancy, she appears to be handling it well. She has confessed that the body changes have been an adjustment, but she's choosing to look past it because she's so excited to be a mom.

