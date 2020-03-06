Tarek El Moussa Reveals the Most Romantic Thing He's Ever Done for Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa has a seriously sweet side! The Flip or Flop star opened up in a new interview with Us Weekly about the most romantic thing he's ever done for girlfriend Heather Rae Young, which went down on Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic places on earth.

"I'd say the most romantic thing was over Valentine's Day, we shut down a park in Hawaii, actually where they filmed Jurassic Park, and I rented a helicopter for the day to fly across the ocean and fly across the island," he told the outlet.

The HGTV personality had even more planned for the Selling Sunset star.

"We closed the park, we landed the helicopter in the middle of the park and it was a surprise for her," he continued of the special day. "I had a chef come out and cook us a chef meal in the middle of the park. ...It was me, and her, and a picnic table, and a couch and a huge field."

As for Young, the reality personality shows her beau how much she cares every day, he explained.

"It's the little things she does every day," the Tarek’s Flip Side host explained. "She’s always my biggest cheerleader, she always supports me and she just makes me want to be better and do better."

The couple even plan on tying the knot, although there's no concrete plans for marriage at the time.

"That is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time," he said of upcoming nuptials. "But everything's going amazing."

Back in December, Young recalled their serendipitous meeting over the summer in a sweet Instagram post as she reflected on their whirlwind romance.

"That day, I almost didn't even go to Newport Beach to meet my friends on their boat. And by chance the boat I was on was parked next to Tarek's boat, and my friend just happened to be on Tarek's boat, and I jumped over to say hi to her," she wrote at the time. "Tarek turned around and introduced himself. And there you go our love story started."

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa premieres Thursday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

