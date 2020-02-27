Leland Chapman's Wife Jamie Pilar Gets Assist From Father-in-Law 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' in Cover Model Vote

Duane "Dog" Chapman and the Dog the Bounty Hunter team showed their support for his daughter-in-law, Jamie Pilar Chapman, who is hoping to get on the cove of Inked Magazine. Jamie, the wife of Chapman's son Leland Chapman, told fans back on Feb. 11 that voting for the cover slot was open. On Saturday, Jamie reminded fans that the poll is still going on with a tweet.

Please vote for Jamie daily https://t.co/KshwogVi9M — Dog The Bounty Hunter Team (@OfficialDOGNews) February 25, 2020

"Don't forget to do your daily free vote! Lets stay number O N E till April & bring this win home," Jamie wrote, adding in a link to Inked Magazine's website.

Chapman's team retweeted Jamie on Tuesday, and Chapman retweeted that message himself to show support.

Voting stated earlier this month, and Jamie made sue he fans wee aware on Instagram. In her message, she pointed out how Chapman's late wife, Beth Chapman, supported her the last time she campaigned for the magazine cover.

"So it is voting season again!" Jamie wrote on Feb. 11. "Voting has OFFICIALLY OPENED! Share with your friends & family! REMEMBER you get to VOTE DAILY! Every person matters & so do your votes! This will give you practice for the elections in November. Thank you all for your support. Last time I did this [Beth] was rooting me on. I feel her presence with all of the love & support through you guys. So thank you... LINK TO VOTE is in my INSTAGRAM BIO & STORY."

Jamie has shared several other photos showing off he tattoos on Instagram lately, but she did shared an inspirational message on Monday.

"S— happens, has happened and will continue to happen," the message read. "But YOU (the reactor to the s—) get to decide what it means and what impact it will have (if any) in your world because s— doesn't determine you, you determine s—."

Jamie's ace to get on the cover of Inked Magazine is a way to unite Dog the Bounty Hunter fans after a tough time for the Chapman family. Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman openly complained about he father's relationship with Moon Angell, a close friend of Beth's who worked for the family, which led to a brief estrangement. Chapman insisted his relationship with Angell is not romantic, and told TMZ he is back on good terms with Lyssa.

"We're good, she's just one of my crazy daughters," Chapman told TMZ last week. "This is how families do, right? We're like normal families, right? We're all nuts."

Chapman later added, "I don't know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it."

Meanwhile, Chapman announced that he and Leland will make their first ever appearance at a U.K. convention. The two will appear at Scotland Comic Con in October.

Photo credit: Getty Images