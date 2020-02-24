'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Reveals Who She Keeps in Touch With From Her MTV Days

Farrah Abraham has no desire to keep in touch with her former Teen Mom OG co-stars after her exit from the reality show in October 2017, but she does stay in contact with some people from her MTV days. Opening up to Us Weekly, Abraham revealed that she hasn't spoken to Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, but is keeping her connections with people "on an executive level."

"I talk to the creators and the executives surrounding that. I’m just on an executive level, and that’s where my life is," she told the outlet. "I don’t speak to people who don’t support me or bash me, who have tried to hurt me or my family."

Abraham continued, "I wish all of the women all the best. I think that’s great — keep doing what they’re doing!"

Abraham's time on the MTV show came when she clashed with producers over her work in the adult entertainment industry, as well as her treatment of the production staff.

Abraham has since been chronicling her life alongside 10-year-old daughter Sophia on social media, which hasn't been all positives. Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Child Protective Services was investigating Abraham for allegedly leaving Sophia alone, which the reality personality told Champion Daily was false.

"We live a great life and are not affected by harassment of any sort and I will not tolerate unsafe illegal actions by others lying, stalking, or harassing my family," she told the outlet. "I see I need to post less on social media since cyber bullying and hate still has not been filtered out on social media."

"Since I have had continued harassment, stalkers, and haters from the Teen Mom show continue to call Police on me after being hated on the show, I have taken extensive precautions against those who sell stories, lies, and harass my family," she continued. "Sophia is protected from the evil people and it’s sad people are jealous of my dating life, and try to affect my family in a negative way."

