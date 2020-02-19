'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Single Despite Being Photographed With Multiple Women

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may have been spotted by TMZ cameras leaving a Miami nightclub with two women on Feb. 2, but the Jersey Shore star is single and looking to stay that way, a source close to him told Us Weekly Tuesday.

The source told the outlet that the MTV star "isn't dating anyone at the moment," despite the photos, while a second source added, "Ron is fine. He's just staying busy with work and making sure he's good for his daughter and himself. He's focused on his daughter and his CBD company."

Jen Harley, Ortiz-Magro's on-off ex with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Ariana, is likewise feeling the single vibe, writing on her Instagram Story in December, "Just because I'm single, does not mean I'm available. I have zero interest in dating anyone right now. I'm actually the happiest I have been in a long time just getting me back, to me. working on my mind body and soul right now. #friendzone2020."

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been ordered to stay away from one another as they both face possible legal consequences for alleged domestic violence -- the Family Vacation star is accused of attacking Harley in October and Harley is accused of attacking her ex in January. Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro was ordered by a Los Angeles judge to stop contacting Harley after he allegedly violated the restraining order she has against him.

Harley told Radar Online after the ruling, "It's been hard. I'm just ready to get everything over with so him and I can co-parent peacefully, and I'm just over the drama."

Ortiz-Magro also has a restraining order against Harley after she allegedly attacked him in his sleep, but charges have yet to be filed against her.

"Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him," his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

