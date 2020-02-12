Blac Chyna Deletes Sonogram Photo and Confirms She Is Not Pregnant

An Instagram post created a little bit of drama for Blac Chyna today. The reality star posted an image of a sonogram to her account earlier today, which was promptly deleted. Now, Chyna has gone on record to state that she is not, in fact, pregnant.

Speaking with Hollywood Life, a rep for Chyna stated unequivocally that "Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant." However, they did not offer any clarification as to why the photo of the sonogram was posted in the first place.

The original post featured what appeared to be an image from a sonogram, along with a "congrats" caption relayed to Goar Avetisyan. The YouTuber also posted the same image to her account as well, which has not been deleted as of this writing.

"Our first photo," Avetisyan wrote in the caption, along with several heart eyes emojis. She went on to write that "we’ll include the rubric 'battle of psychics,'" in regards to the baby's sex, before adding "nothing is visible there."

Chyna is the mother of two children. In 2012, her and Tyga had a son named King Cairo, though the couple split in 2014 after Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner. After the brief feud that resulted, Chyna began dating Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, who had a two-year-old daughter together, Dream.

Last month, Kardashian moved forward to obtain primary custody of their daughter, citing that she was "naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her," as well as taking to using excessive profanity.

Khloe Kardashian, Rob's older sister has her brothers back, claiming that Dream is "more in defense mode" and is "decidedly more aggressive" when she comes from her mother's to visit their side of the family. A former employee of Chyna's has recently alleged that the make-up entrepreneur spends roughly $600 a day on alcohol.

Due to this trio of accusations, Kardashian is asking that Chyna submit to a drug and alcohol test 30 minutes prior to any scheduled visits, as well as giving Dream's nanny the authority to end those visits should his ex start acting out.

More recently, Chyna made an appearance on The Oscars red carpet last night. While she sported a stunning braless dress, the fact she was there led to some confusion among viewers as well as TV personality Billy Eichner.