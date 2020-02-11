'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane 'Dog' Chapman Shares Valentine's Day Post Dedicated to Late Wife Beth Chapman

In advance of Valentine's Day, Duane "Dog" Chapman has shared a moving tribute to his love, his late wife Beth Chapman. On Feb. 11, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star posted a Valentine's Day-themed tribute to his "forever" love.

Duane's Instagram post featured a slideshow of photos featuring Beth with Tim Halperin's "Forever Starts Today" playing over it. Not only did it feature many of Beth's fun moments with the Chapman family, but it also featured plenty of sweet throwbacks featuring the late reality star and her husband. It serves as an emotional reminder that this year's Valentine's Day will mark Duane's first without his wife, as she passed away in June 2019.

"A lot of valentines days memories that will last forever," he captioned the post.

As previously stated, Duane's post comes months after Beth passed away after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. At the time, Duane confirmed the news of his wife's passing with a touching statement on Twitter.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," he wrote. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Six months after Beth's passing, Duane sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight during which he opened up about the loss.

"It's the worst thing you could ever go through," Duane told the publication in December. "I've been to prison, I've been let out of prison. I've captured some of the worst sons of b— in the world, and nothing is worse than this."

While Beth passed away six months prior to the interview, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star explained that it felt like the loss just occurred.

"It seems like yesterday. Six whole months already. And pretty soon it will be a year. It's really hard when you start thinking about how long it's been," he explained. "I think that's the worst of all, because I can't believe it's been six months."

"The first few months I didn't care whether I lived or died," Duane continued to tell ET. "As a matter of fact I kept getting upset every time I woke up in the morning."

Even though he was still struggling with his wife's death, Duane did note that he's been making some positive changes in his life.

"I'm doing much better with my health. I've almost quit smoking. That patch is a miracle. It's just amazing and I'm taking blood thinners for the blood clot in my lung and exercising. I always have worked out every day and I'm double that now," the reality star said. "So yeah, I need to live to get through my mission in life."