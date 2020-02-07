'Teen Mom 2' Dad Chris Lopez Hints at the Sex of Kailyn Lowry's Unborn Baby

Chris Lopez may have spilled the sex of his unborn baby with Kailyn Lowry! Although the Teen Mom 2 star has kept mostly mum about her pregnancy since announcing she would be having her fourth child Tuesday, Lowry's on-off boyfriend appears to not only have confirmed he is the father, but that the little one would be a boy.

Sharing a poem called "Letters to My Unborn Child," to his Instagram Story after Lowry's announcement, Lopez added the words, "Young King."

"I pray you get to know real love and real friendship" the poem, attributed to A.J. Brown, began. "I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn't know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise. I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life."

Lowry announced Tuesday she would be adding another little one to her family of four boys — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and 2-year-old Lux, whom she shares with Lopez.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned a family photo. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

While Lowry and Lopez have certainly had a tumultuous relationship through the years, just prior to her pregnancy announcement, the MTV personality went off on a Twitter user who called him her "deadbeat baby daddy."

"[And] you can sit the f— down [and] don't speak on people you know nothing about," the reality star responded, prompting from the original tweeter, "Clearly, we know enough about your life considering it's all over social media."

"I don't give one single f—," Lowry clapped back. "Don't talk about my baby dad. You don't know s —."

