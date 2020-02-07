'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Reveals Massive 'Extreme' Back Tattoo

Bear Brown is unveiling a seriously intense tattoo that could help him solidify his nickname "The King of Extreme." The Alaskan Bush People star took to his private Instagram Thursday to share a photo of his back, emblazoned with a massive flaming gothic-lettered "EXTREME," while flexing his biceps to show off his muscles.

(Photo: Bear Brown)

The Discovery star's followers loved the ink, with one writing, "Almost looks like flames would be extinguished if you rolled in the snow!"

"Perfect ink for you!" another added, while a third commented, "Oh yea- that's extreme alright!"

It's unclear when Brown got the tattoo, or if there was a particular event that led to the big move, but it definitely has been a big year for the reality personality, who became engaged to Raiven Adams in August, only to announce just weeks later that not only were they expecting a baby, but they had decided to go their separate ways. After giving their relationship another try, Brown revealed in November that the two had landed on co-parenting amicably.

"Hey everybody! I have some news I'd like to share! Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we've gone our separate ways!" he wrote at the time. "We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents. We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it!"

He ended with a plea for his fans to leave their animosity behind when interacting with Adams. "Please don't tag Raiven in my posts, it’s been hard enough on her without the added stress!" he wrote. "If Raiven or I decide to date anyone in the future! We will both be okay with it! We just want everybody to be happy!"

"I won’t be dating anyone else for sometime! I still have feelings for Raiven!" he added. "I respectfully ask everybody to please give her some space and peace of mind! Thank you for all your support! Stay AWESOME and God bless!!"

Photo credit: Discovery Channel