'Counting On' Jill Duggar's Latest Video Has Fans Concerned for Son's Dental Hygiene

A new social media post from Jill Duggar has her followers all riled up once again. The former Counting On star posted a video to Instagram of her kids chowing down on some pancakes. "Having fun with dinner last night," Duggar wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag 'pancakes on demand.'

While her two sons, four-year-old Israel and two-year-old Samuel seemed to be enjoying America's fourth-favorite breakfast food, InTouch Weekly noticed that the comments were soon crawling with people questioning her kids' dental hygiene.

"What's wrong with the oldest one's teeth?" one follower asked. Another chimed in with "Just wanted to make you aware, that your oldest might need to go see a dentist."

Another defender pointed out that Israel's teeth have been an issue in the recent past. "She has talked about his tooth before," they replied. "The dentist told her it was most likely from a fall and it will go away once the tooth falls out… people are so rude."

Back in September, Duggar apparently even took her four-year-old to the dentist after numerous comments speculating he had cavities, which turned out not to be the case. "[Our] dentist said it's most likely from [an] injury … falling or something," she wrote at the time.

That same month, she came under fire for another Instagram post, this one of Samuel sipping on some type of coffee drink. "A little coffee to get him through the day," she wrote in the caption. “Or maybe not... he already has more energy than I can keep up with.

At the tail-end of 2019, Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard took to Twitter to address the possibility of the two of them ever returning to their former reality show stomping grounds. Given Dillard's repeated condemnation of TLC and his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, it's quite unlikely.

"No chance of that unless something changes," he wrote at the time. "The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces."

Dillard has been repeatedly outspoken about how the contracts they have with the network meant that his father-in-law was the only one who profited, which he's gone so far as to equate to extortion.

Tensions have been running high in the Duggar family, to the point that Dillard and his wife aren't even allowed in the Duggar's household if they're not home.