'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Celebrates Daughter Ensley's Third Birthday With Rare Photos

Former Teen Mom 2 star, David Eason re-opened his Instagram once again to share snapshots from his day spent with daughter, Ensley for her birthday. The toddler, of whom he shares with ex-wife, Jenelle Evans, is all smiles in the adorable photos posted to his Instagram on Friday evening that prompted many fans to gush over the sweet images, one of which includes a collage of rare moments with the little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:37am PST

"Happy 3rd birthday Ensley!!!" he captioned the set of images. "She is such a precious baby, so smart and beautiful. It's amazing how tall she is, won't be long and she will catch up with her brothers! I know she will be very talented, she can already sing pretty good and she loves music like I do. It's times like this you wish they could be little forever, even though you can't wait to see the amazing person they will be one, day! It's bittersweet."

While many fans chimed in with birthday wishes, another inquired whether the two were spending real time with each other to which one fan alluded they were in fact together as Ensley's outfit and "the picture of her and [Jenelle's] is the same one."

Other fans were unbothered and chimed in with compliments for the toddler.

"She is a dolly," gushed one fan.

"She is adorable I see both you and Jenelle in her very beautiful girl you have happy birthday to her," added another alongside a kissy emoji.

The snapshots come fresh off the heels of Eason sharing another photo with Ensley just days ago, with the toddler sitting in his lap as she reads.

Eason and Evans broke up last October, with the mother turning a new leaf and taking legal action to keep Eason away from her and her children following months of very public domestic violence and abuse allegations. Evans reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, which was extended until January.

However, things have taken a more civil turn with Evans and Eason now reportedly working on their relationship in an effort to co-parent. Earlier this month, TMZ reported Evans had the order dropped so that Ensley could spend time with her dad. The former Teen Mom has long been co-parenting 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and reportedly wants to come to a similarly civil understanding with her more recent ex.

Photo credit: Getty Images