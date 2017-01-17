People Revealed The Crazy Things Their Partners Did In Bed, And It Gets NSFW Fast

WARNING: In case the NSFW in the headline wasn’t a dead giveaway, some of these stories get pretty graphic. Proceed at your own risk!

The internet is always more than happy to share their thoughts and opinions on any given number of topics, and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to Reddit. The popular website covers virtually every topic known to man, and a popular facet of the site involves posing open questions to the users, allowing everyone to respond as they see fit. A recent question was, “What’s the most unexpected/out of the blue thing your partner has ever done during sex?” As you can imagine, Redditors around the world delighted in sharing the intimate details.

One user, with the appropriate username “f**ckswithducks,” had this to say:

“One of my favorite sex moves was actually discovered by my girlfriend’s improvisation. We were having regular missionary position sex when she decided to wedge my rubber ducky between our hips so it would give off a muffled squeak with every thrust. We’ve been doing it ever since, though we don’t do it as much these days because it completely crushes and deforms the poor duckies after doing it a few dozen times.”

Another user, “gracepark,” didn’t receive as exciting a response to some impromptu canoodling:

“I had asked my partner if I could wake him up with a bj the next morning. He laughed and said “sure sounds sexy”. Despite some rather vigorous action, he didn’t wake up. Start to finish, mostly flaccid, but finished none the less. He was snoring the whole time.”

One user’s attempt at experimentation brought her relationship to the next level in unexpected ways, as “kitty-kouhai” said:

“He was on top of me and we were experimenting with blindfolding. He ties a pillow case over his eyes and is looking around. ‘I can only see shapes!’ He says and suddenly he rips the loudest fart I’ve ever heard. While he was sitting on my stomach. This was in the beginning of our relationship so we hadn’t really gotten into the farting around each other phase. I laughed so hard that we couldn’t continue, the mood was gone.”

Considering this is the internet and everyone can get away with saying whatever they want without being held accountable, it’s possible that 100% of these responses are fake, but we truly hope no one would disrespect the sanctity of Reddit just for a laugh!

Despite their level of truth, some of the stories are pretty funny and are worth a read! You can see all the responses over at Reddit.

