Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Wasn’t ‘Entirely Comfortable’ Having Sex With Wife Kris During Marriage

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed the bedroom details about her sex life with Kris Jenner while the two were married. Excerpts from the I Am Cait star’s new memoir have surfaced online and the former Olympian explained that she was never “entirely comfortable” having sex with the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch.

“My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it,” the 67-year-old said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, also recognized that the public is highly intrigued by the details of her sex life with Kris during the early years of their marriage.

“Since – let’s not kid ourselves – everyone wants to know, Kris and I had good and frequent sex at the beginning,” Jenner said according to Daily Mail.

The gold medalist also spoke out about how much Kris Jenner knew about her true gender identity. Caitlyn claims that she was more forthcoming about the issue than Kris will admit.

“This will always be a subject of dispute between us,” Caitlyn said. “[Kris] insists she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Before transitioning, Caitlyn revealed that her famous daughters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner – once caught her dressing in women’s clothing on camera. The social media starlets set up a camera in their room in an attempt to catch each other stealing clothes, however, they were shocked by the footage they captured.

“I went into Kylie’s room to check myself out because it had a full-length mirror,” Caitlyn said. “Later that night I heard them running to their mother yelling, ‘Oh my God, what’s on the computer screen?! They were mercifully too young to understand.”

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris tied the knot back in April of 1991. They called it quits in October of 2013.

Now that she has transitioned, Caitlyn revealed that she no longer has plans to sleep with women.

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time,” she said. “A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.”

Caitlyn hasn’t entirely closed off the possibility of dating a man.

“Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness….will make me feel differently,” she wrote.

Jenner had her final gender reassignment surgery back in January. She explained that she finally felt “liberated” by the procedure.

“I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life,” she wrote. “I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two-thirds of my life.”

Caitlyn’s book, The Secrets of My Life, is set for release on April 25.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]