Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix SLAMS Lala Kent for Disrespect Post-Scandoval | Season 11 Reunion Part 2 RECAP
Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Lala Kent are going head-to-head in the Season 11 reunion over Tom Sandoval and his affair with Rachel Leviss. Jo Wenberg's relationship with Tom Schwartz comes under fire. PopCulture's Social Call recaps part 2 of the Season 11 reunion.
