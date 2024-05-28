Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix BREAKS DOWN After Seeing Shocking Finale Moment | Season 11 Reunion 3 RECAP
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is coming to an emotional conclusion as Ariana Madix learns what Lala Kent and Scheana Shay said about her during the shocking finale party. Ariana and Tom Sandoval hash out the Scandoval in a teary confrontation. PopCulture's Social Call recaps part 3 of the Season 11 reunion of Vanderpump Rules.
Trending Now:
-
1Michael C. Hall's Replacement for 'Dexter' Prequel Revealed: Meet the New Dexter Morgan
-
2'Incredibly Sad to Hear of the News': Kate Middleton and Prince William Speak out After Plane Crash
-
36 Canceled Fox Shows We Hope Get Revived
-
4CBS' 2024 TV Show Cancellations: See the Full List
-
5Beloved ABC Anchor Dies of Cancer: Tanya Spencer Was 53