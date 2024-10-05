Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Kayla Sessler and Ryan Make BIG BABY Decision | Season 3, Episode 11 RECAP
Are Teen Mom's Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh going to keep their baby after finding out she's unexpectedly pregnant? The couple makes a big decision as time runs out for Cory Wharton to propose to Taylor Selfridge. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3, Episode 11.
Trending Now:
-
1Dolly Parton Reportedly Plans Career Pause Over Husband's Health
-
2Latin Grammy-Nominated Singer Omar Geles Dead at 57
-
3Ben Affleck's Friend Spills Inside Details on Marital Strife With Jennifer Lopez
-
4Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' Documentary Filmmaker, Dead at 53
-
517 Free Weight Exercises for Toned Arms