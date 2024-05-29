Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Did Cory Wharton Propose to Taylor Selfridge During the Finale?

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion is coming to an end - and it certainly seems like Cory Wharton is going to pop the question at last to Taylor Selfridge? But is he going to go through with that big step? PopCulture's Social Call recaps the Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 finale.