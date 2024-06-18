RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9: Gottmik's Roast CALLED OUT By Fans? | Episode 6 RECAP
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 is getting heated when the queens get together for a ROAST. But did Gottmik's jokes cross the line of "reworking"? PopCulture's Social Call breaks down all the drama and all the best moments of All Stars 9, Episode 6.
