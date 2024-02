PopCulture Social Call - Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval SLAMMED for George Floyd, OJ Simpson Comment Season 11 Episode 4 RECAP

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is getting slammed after comparing the Scandoval cheating scandal to O.J. Simpson's trial and George Floyd's murder. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest on his apology, plus a recap of the post-Scandoval fallout drama from Season 11, Episode 4 of the Bravo show.