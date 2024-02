PopCulture Social Call - Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval Joins AWKWARD Cast Trip After Scandoval Season 11, Episode 5 RECAPmp4

Is Tom Sandoval getting a redemption arc on Vanderpump Rules? Post-Scandoval, Tom joins his former friends on a trip to Lake Tahoe...and it looks like the tides may begin turning his way. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 5.