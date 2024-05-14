PopCulture Social Call - Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix GO IN on Rachel Leviss in Explosive Reunion Season 11 Reunion Pt. 1 RECAP
The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion is off to an explosive start, as Tom Sandoval and Ariana respond to Rachel Leviss' lawsuit against them and Tom answers for his comments about OJ Simpson and George Floyd. All that and more when PopCulture's Social Call recaps Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion.
