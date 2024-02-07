PopCulture Social Call - Vanderpump Rules Ariana Slams Tom's 'Psychological WARFARE' Post-Scandoval Season 11, Episode 2 RECAP

The Vanderpump Rules drama between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval is getting SPICY, as Ariana calls out the "psychological warfare" going on in their house and threatens to call the police on Tom's birthday party. Meanwhile, James confronts Tom over his affair. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 11, Episode 2.