PopCulture Social Call- Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix SLAMMED by Scheana Shay and Lala Kent Amid Scandoval Aftermath Season 11, Episode 6 RECAP

Things are getting tense between Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix in the aftermath of Scandoval. Scheana's desire to rebuild her relationship with Tom Sandoval leads to some awkward moments in Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 6 - PopCulture's Social Call recaps.