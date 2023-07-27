PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians Kylie Jenner FINALLY Admits to Plastic Surgery Season 3, Episode 10

Kylie Jenner is finally admitting she got breast implants at age 19 - and she regrets going under the knife. That revelation, plus the truth about Kylie's decision to change her son's name from Wolf and how Khloé jumped in to support ex Tristan Thompson about his mom's death on The Kardashians season 3 finale.