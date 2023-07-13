PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians Kim Kardashian as the Next Bachelorette Season 3, Episode 8

Is Kim Kardashian going to be the next Bachelorette? This week's episode of The Kardashians may not be here for the "right reasons," but it's a whole lot of fun. Kim and Khloe shut down bizarre rumors about their family while Khloe teases the return of brother Rob.