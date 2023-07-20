PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Maci Confronts Ryan Post-Arrest With 'Suicide' Concerns on The Next Chapter
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is back, and Maci Bookout is repairing her relationship with ex Ryan Edwards amid his arrest drama. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest on their emotional sit-down -plus an exclusive interview with Maci on where she stands with Ryan today.
