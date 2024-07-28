PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Jenelle Evans BREAKS DOWN, Doesn't 'Feel Safe' Season 2, Episode 8 RECAP
Jenelle Evans is back on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and she's breaking down after filing for a restraining order against husband David Eason. Will Jenelle be able to start a new life across the country? PopCulture's Social Call recaps the latest with Jenelle, Leah Messer and Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 8.
